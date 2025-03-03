Proposal over later school start times sparks mixed opinions

WINK News
A Cape Coral teenager with a heart for literature and art received a special place to create, thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Lee County Schools has announced plans to eliminate its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) office.
This year is proving to be a busy one in Southwest Florida when it comes to colds.
A family of great horned owls at Gulf Coast High School in Collier County has captivated students and staff alike.
Over the weekend, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people in connection with street racing.
Registration for Charlotte County’s traditional and specialty summer camps have opened early Monday morning.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Naples Manor.
Cape Coral has activated new speed detection cameras in school zones across the city aiming to curb speeding and enhance safety for children.
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside an Immokalee casino following a confrontation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential credit card skimmers in the area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his granddaughter during a domestic dispute.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Monday, with possible rain showers expected in some parts of Southwest Florida this evening.
The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is making progress in restoring its McGregor Preserve in Fort Myers.
A new proposal could repeal a 2023 law aimed at pushing back daily start times in high schools.
State lawmakers will discuss this during the legislative session on Tuesday.
Questions remain about whether this change will benefit students in the long run.
School districts across the state, including Collier County, have expressed concerns that changing start times could disrupt bus routes and after-school activities.
The original legislation aimed to help parents like Carina Ramos, who worry about their children’s safety due to early school start times.
“It’s too early,” said Ramos.
Ramos’s daughter, Yade, a 10th grader at Lehigh Senior High School, has to arrive at her bus stop an hour before 7 a.m.
“She leaves the house around 5:45,” Ramos said. “We live near Joel Boulevard, and the speeding from some of the people, they don’t see them.”
Ramos supports the new law set to take effect next summer, which would require high schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
However, Senator Jonathan Martin said a new proposal for this legislative session could halt that law.
“This puts the discretion back in the school district’s hands,” said Martin.
Martin explained that feedback from school districts highlighted the challenges they face.
Kelly Mason, chair of the Collier County School Board, said while the law had good intentions, it could have unintended consequences.
“When you’re talking about over 50,000 students, that many take the bus, this would cause our elementary students to be sitting out at bus stops in the dark,” said Mason.
Mason noted that if bus drivers pick up middle and high school students later, they would have to pick up elementary students earlier.
This could also affect high school students who work after school to support their families and participate in athletics.
“It’s a big logistical nightmare,” Mason said.
Ramos understands the challenges faced by districts like Collier and Lee but remains concerned about her daughter’s safety.
“I’m just worried every morning when she goes to the bus,” Ramos said.
Martin expects lawmakers to listen to their districts as they have clarified their concerns.
Collier County Schools is distributing flyers in the district lobby outlining their concerns, and Lee County is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue.