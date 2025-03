The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Monday, with possible rain showers expected in some parts of Southwest Florida this evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this Monday, expect drier conditions throughout most of Southwest Florida. In Collier County, there is a possibility of showers this evening.”

Monday

Cool first half of Monday, thanks to a weak cold front that moved through Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound and climb into the lower 80s Monday afternoon.

While many stay dry, a few showers will be possible in Collier County this Monday evening.

Tuesday

A warm front will lift across Southwest Florida Tuesday, warming temperatures into the mid to mid-80s.

More humid weather arrives as well with dew points climbing into the 60s.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday

The Weather Authority is tracking a strong system moving across the country.

While severe weather is not expected for Southwest Florida, we will see isolated rain and a few storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Expect a breezy day with highs in the lower 80s.