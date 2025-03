State lawmakers in Florida are preparing for their fourth session of the year, with several pieces of legislation on the table that could have significant impacts on residents.

Florida lawmakers are gearing up for a legislative session starting Tuesday, with key issues like property taxes, wind insurance and gun laws on the agenda. The session is set to last 60 days.

Aubrey Jewett, a political professor at the University of Central Florida, shared insights on what to expect this year.

“The last five years, Gov. DeSantis has pretty much gotten everything that he has wanted from the legislature,” said Jewett. “But there are some signs that it may be a little different this year.”

Jewett discussed the potential changes to property taxes, highlighting Senate Bill 852, which aims to reduce taxes rather than eliminate them.

Senate Bill 1016 could allow voters to increase the homestead exemption by three times.

Another significant focus will be on Citizens Insurance, with discussions around having it cover wind and hurricane damage to encourage other insurance companies to return to the market.

“For guns and Second Amendment rights, there may be at least a couple things that are hot-button issues,” said Jewett. “Three, actually, that I can think of, open carry, 18-21 year-olds being able to buy long guns, and students and other people being able to carry weapons on campuses where right now it’s not legal in Florida to do that.”

The legislative session promises to be eventful as lawmakers tackle these pressing issues.