The Charlotte High boys basketball team is on a quest for victory. This week, they will play in their second consecutive state semifinal.

The Tarpons are eager to redeem themselves after last year’s loss, entering Thursday’s game with a 12-game winning streak. They face off against Saint Thomas Aquinas, the top team in the state.

“I think our defensive plan last year was really good. We just had a hard time scoring,” said Mike Williams, Charlotte boys basketball head coach.

Williams feels confident about the upcoming matchup.

“I think it’s a decent matchup for us, size-wise. I like our guards. I like what we’ve been doing. I’m proud of the guys. We only got to be better than them for 32 minutes,” said Williams.

Senior guard Jordan Attia shares this confidence.

“We don’t back down from nobody. We think we can beat anybody, actually. We have great coaches, and we’re just a really good group. We’re close, and we have a good bond. Effort and defense, that’s pretty much all it was going to take,” said Attia.

The team is fueled by experience, with many players having played together since middle school.

“Being a team and being around each other helped us a lot. It’s really just a bigger stage, so it comes down to your mentality,” said senior guard Jahyere Chin.

The Tarpons are determined to make history by advancing to the title game for the first time.

“These guys want to win. I mean, that’s their goal. On Thursday, we’re not happy to be there. It’s an achievement to get to that game, but to get into the state championship game would mean a lot,” said Williams.

The game against Saint Thomas Aquinas is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. A win would secure the Tarpons a spot in the state championship on Saturday.