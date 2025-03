Motorists in Collier County will need to prepare for more construction and lane closures as a diverging diamond project begins.

The project is focused on the Interstate 75 and Pine Ridge Road area, where crews are already at work.

Motorists will see construction along Pine Ridge Road starting Tuesday night.

Cones and signage have been laid out as crews begin work in the median.

The project will include reconstructing on-and-off ramps, building pedestrian and bicycle lanes, installing new signals at the ramps, and resurfacing Pine Ridge Road.

The Florida Department of Transportation said construction on this diverging diamond is expected to be complete by mid-2027.

The expectation for motorists is that lane closures will occur over the next 18 to 24 months.

WINK News will continue to provide updates regarding traffic and the progress of the diverging diamond.

It is suggested that you plan your commuting routes accordingly, with the expectation of delays occurring due to the road work.