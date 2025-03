Animal Rescue Inc. in LaBelle is facing an uncertain future as it struggles to find a new home for its animals.

The shelter has until March 31 to vacate its current property after failing to raise enough money to prevent its sale.

Angel Biles, who took over the no-kill shelter after the previous owner’s passing, is determined to continue her mission despite the challenges.

“It’s just been really rough,” said Biles.

Biles has cared for 17 dogs and about nine cats, and she’s committed to not closing the rescue.

“If all else fails, I’m taking the animals to my mom’s property in North Florida,” said Biles. “I’m not going to close the rescue. The rescue is needed. It doesn’t matter.”

The shelter needs over $200,000 to buy the property but has only raised a little over $14,000 so far. Despite this, Biles remains hopeful.

“I’m going to continue looking for properties here, because it’s where it’s needed most. I’m not going to give up,” she said.

Finding a new property has been challenging, and Biles is running out of time and options.

“There’s been times the power has been turned off. I’ve had to borrow money to turn it back on. There’s, it’s always going to be a struggle. But I love what we do with the animals,” Biles said.

Biles is asking for any assistance to keep the shelter operational.

“I’m just looking for basics. It’s nothing. I mean, if it has a barn or something on it, I can build to it. I’m not asking someone to hand it to me. I’m asking you to help me by financing it to me, I will pay,” she said.

