Crews were on the scene at Fort Myers High School after neighbors reported a fire with visible flames coming from the gym roof.

The scene was active Tuesday evening around 7.

As soon as crews from the Fort Myers Fire Department arrived, they launched “aggressive ladder operations using Tiller 11.”

Within minutes, the fire was extinguished with multiple fire extinguishers from the roof.

Additional crews entered the gym to ensure there was no further extension.

The fire is now out, and no injuries have been reported.

The scene remains active as crews continue their work.

The cause is yet to be determined, and it is currently unknown if this will affect school on Wednesday.

