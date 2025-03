Parents and the school administration at Fort Myers Middle School are concerned about their children’s safety as they navigate streets and ditches to reach school.

In 2019, taxpayer funds were allocated for building sidewalks to improve student safety in the area, but the project never materialized. According to the school district and the city of Fort Myers, those funds were reallocated elsewhere.

Mary Wilson, a parent of a sixth grader at Fort Myers Middle School, expressed her concerns about a tragic situation that brought light to this school. She said it was “forgotten.”

“I just hope that with this, this gets either the school board or the city to come together and work together to make it safer for our kids in this community—before a tragedy happens,” said Wilson.

The school’s principal, Dr. Brian L. Gibson, highlighted the critical need for sidewalks; he said about 700 students attend the middle school, and more than half of them walk there.

“I’ve been in conversation with the city of Fort Myers in reference to the sidewalk,” said Gibson. “They said that the money was allocated somewhere else and that they will have to go back to the drawing board to see how where they can get the money allocated.”

Gibson shared that he has sent several emails to city representatives to address the safety issue. Specifically, referencing Terolyn Watson, the city councilwoman who represents the ward the school falls in.

“It is really, truly, a true safety issue. And I expressed that in several emails to representatives, to the city,” said Gibson. “I know it’s a city issue. They are going to be the ones who want to provide the construction of them.”

Parents and school officials continue to advocate for the sidewalks, expressing frustration over the reallocation of funds and specific questions about where those funds went.

“This morning, I found out that those tax dollars were allocated to something else that was more important than our kids’ safety, and that was not something I wanted to hear,” said Wilson.

The Fort Myers School District confirmed that the city made the decision to reallocate the funds, and said they were unaware of where those funds went.

A spokesman for the city of Fort Myers sent WINK News Anchor Annette Montgomery this statement regarding the reallocation of funds.

“The City of Fort Myers Public Works Director has been in touch with the administration at Fort Myers Middle Academy regarding the sidewalk on Moreno Avenue between Central and Broadway. With previous City management, the funding was reallocated given other pressing projects and budget fluctuations, which happens from time to time. The road is shared between the City of Fort Myers and Lee County. Given new design standards, the City has to revisit and redesign the sidewalk. Hanson Street already has sidewalks on one side of the road, which falls within City code.” City of Fort Myers spokesperson

Wilson questioned the city’s priorities.

“Why can’t we just get some sidewalks like, that’s my biggest thing. What do we need to do for the city to put pressure on the school board, or the school board to put pressure on the city?” said Wilson.

In addition to the sidewalk issue, parents have raised concerns about the lack of lighting and unsafe field conditions preventing soccer games from being held at the school. They are mobilizing a group of parents to advocate for safer school conditions.

Parents with concerns about the school can reach out via email at concernsfmm@gmail.com.