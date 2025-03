A little pig named “Oink” found himself on an unexpected adventure, landing in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in Estero affectionately refer to this friendly pig as “Oink.” They believe he must have an owner due to his love for belly rubs and social nature.

A local resident, Valentine Antal, discovered the pig wandering in the middle of the street while picking up her children from school.

“I went to get my children from school and was backing up the golf cart, and I stopped to talk to Courtney for a minute, and when I went to go take off, I looked up, and there was a pig wandering in the middle of the street,” said Antal.

Antal and her neighbor, Courtney Siegle, noticed the pig’s domesticated behavior as it made friends with the residents of Stonybrook in Estero.

“As soon as I had the water full, the pig ran up. So it obviously was like, okay, it’s familiar with this. And then it sniffed my hands, and then let me, like, pet him a little bit with the food,” said Siegle.

Oink enjoyed plenty of belly rubs, ear scratches, and affection from the community. However, when it was time for the pig to leave, one young resident was not happy.

Eight-year-old Christian Antal quickly bonded with Oink and was sad to see him go.

“We found it. I was really excited, and I had a great time with it. I played with it and loved on it, and at the end, named him Oink,” said Christian.

For now, deputies will keep Oink at a plot of land in Olga for 12 to 15 days, waiting for his owner to claim him. If unclaimed, he will be auctioned off.

Anyone who recognizes Oink and wishes to claim him should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Rest assured, Oink has been in good hands during his adventure.