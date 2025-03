More than 70 men took to the streets of Collier County, wearing purple to stand against domestic violence.

Their mission is part of Gentle’men Against Domestic Violence, an initiative aimed at raising awareness and ending domestic violence and human trafficking.

“We found that this is a way to raise awareness for victims who sometimes don’t know where to go for help,” said Dan Bennewitz, COO of the shelter.

The group teams up with law enforcement and shelter volunteers to distribute door hangers. Each hanger contains information about the Naples Shelter for Abused Women and Children, including their hotline number, to ensure victims know where to find help.

“We really just want to get the hands into members of our community,” said Linda Oberhaus, CEO of the Shelter for Abused Women and Children. “So if they need the help, or if they know someone who needs the help, they can get the help they need.”

The goal is to reach victims who may be unaware of the shelter or too afraid to seek help.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk emphasized the importance of this initiative.

“Unfortunately, throughout every community, there exists domestic violence, most is unreported to law enforcement and or to shelters that can help, and that’s what one of the most important elements of today is about, to get that information to potential victims, so that they can reach out at their own time, in their own place, and they can do it safely,” he said.

Volunteers return each year, eager to contribute to the cause. Bennewitz encourages more men to join.

“They look forward to coming back every year, and what do you want to tell men who are watching this, who are thinking, maybe I should join…get involved. You can make a difference.”

Gentle’men Against Domestic Violence formed 17 years ago and has since raised over $3 million. The funds support the shelter’s emergency shelters and more than 30 outreach programs.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the Shelter for Abused Women and Children offers a confidential 24/7 crisis hotline at 239-775-1101.