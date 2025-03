Izzy Ackley is making waves as a freshman on the Florida Gulf Coast University swim team.

Despite only taking up competitive swimming two years ago, she has already achieved significant success.

Ackley has always been a dedicated athlete, competing in various sports throughout her life, including soccer, softball, lacrosse, volleyball, and even competitive water skiing.

“I did soccer, softball, lacrosse, volleyball. I even did horseback riding. Like basically everything oh competitive water skiing was another one I feel people think is interesting,” said Ackley.

Ackley began swimming competitively during her junior year of high school.

“I’ve always done summer league little swim around the pool when you’re younger and then when I was getting older, I realized I do have potential in this sport,” said Ackley.

She decided to pursue swimming when college recruiting started, realizing it was the sport she wanted to focus on.

“Being a Division One athlete sounds nice to anybody. So that was definitely a turning point where I was likely I can get behind that,” said Ackley.

Interestingly, Ackley was the one who initiated contact with FGCU during the recruitment process.

“I actually emailed FGCU first. And then I didn’t get a response because I didn’t understand how the recruiting process worked where they weren’t actually allowed to talk to me yet,” said Ackley.

Head Coach Dave Rollins saw potential in Ackley and she proved him right by breaking the school record in the 50 backstroke and taking gold in the 100 and 200 backstroke at the ASUN Championship.

“Just her natural athleticism away from the pool helps build strength and ultimately carry over into the pool. So I think being a well-rounded athlete in general really helped her pick up the sport,” said Rollins.

Ackley expressed her surprise and delight at her achievements during her debut season.

“Honestly have no words to describe it but it exceeded my expectations by a long shot,” said Ackley.

For Ackley, this freshman season is just the beginning.