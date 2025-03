Fort Myers Beach businesses are going before a Special Magistrate on Tuesday as the battle between the Town and FEMA continues.

The problem has been shipping containers and trailers that these businesses use on the island.

FEMA says these containers and trailers aren’t elevated to withstand hurricanes.

The businesses must show that they are complying with the magistrate’s requests, or they will be forced to leave the island.

Shipping containers and trailers have been a massive topic of conversation on Fort Myers Beach.

They’ve been used to bolster the island’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

FEMA revoked the town’s 25% flood insurance discount partly because of the shipping containers.

For La Ola, a judge determined their trailers were not elevated thirteen feet above base flood level.

The restaurants must comply with regulations or face a daily fine of $250.

WINK News spoke with Tom Houghton, La Ola’s owner, in February after the judge made their decision.

“We plan to appeal and plan to appeal the circuit court,” Houghton said. “My attorney is very confident we’ll move forward with redeveloping the property.”

The businesses had to comply by March 1.

Tuesday’s hearing is a status review hearing to see if these businesses made any changes.

WINK News will provide updates on the hearing.