Bonita Springs Beach (Credit: WINK News)

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to amend a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to accept additional funding to address beach and dune erosion on Bonita Beach and Lovers Key due to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022.

The amendment will increase the total grant to more than $20.6 million with no local taxpayer match required.

The project includes beach and dune restoration on Lovers Key and Bonita Beach.

The Lovers Key and Bonita Beach shorelines sustained beach and dune erosion from Hurricane Ian in September of 2022 and Hurricane Nicole in November 2022.

The sand placement was completed on Feb. 15.

The project included of 1.1 miles of shoreline within Lovers Key State Park and 0.8 miles of shoreline at the northern end of Bonita Beach (Little Hickory Island).

Weeks Marine Inc. excavated, transported and placed beach-compatible sand from a Gulf sand source to nourish multiple beach segments.

Commissioners voted to accept the original $1.1 million grant agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in December of 2023.

The additional funding is coming from the Florida Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program.