Building and maintaining muscle is crucial for more than just physical health. New research suggests that muscle strength can also benefit cognitive health.

There is a potential connection between muscle loss and dementia.

According to Harvard Health, people begin losing muscle mass as early as age 30, shedding up to 5% each decade. By age 80, half of adults experience sarcopenia, a condition characterized by the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength due to aging.

A new study from Johns Hopkins suggests that losing strength can increase the risk of dementia. Researchers found that older adults with smaller skeletal muscles were 60% more likely to develop the brain disorder.

They focused on the temporalis muscle located on the sides of the head, noting that individuals with smaller muscles performed lower on cognitive and memory tests.

“That’s about 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a week,” said an expert.

Additionally, incorporating at least two days of weightlifting activities can help strengthen muscles.

“Thinking about exercise as a countermeasure to muscle and bone loss as an older adult loses weight, I think, is very important,” an expert added.

Joyce, a participant, shared her commitment:

“I made it my goal to do it at least 3 times a week,” she said.

Experts also recommend consuming enough protein and adequate amounts of vitamin D, calcium, and other healthy minerals to help prevent and treat muscle mass loss.

Radiologists can analyze muscle changes in patients using conventional brain MRI machines, which can lead to early detection and interventions to slow or prevent muscle loss in older adults.