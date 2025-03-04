Naples residents protest outside Congressman Donalds’ office

Protestors gathered in Naples to voice their concerns outside Congressman Byron Donalds’ office just hours before President Trump addressed Congress.

The demonstration was part of the ‘Save Our Democracy’ group, which organized a peaceful protest against what they describe as government overreach.

Approximately 100 people participated in the Naples protest, holding signs and chanting outside the Collier County Courthouse for about two hours.

The gathering was part of a larger movement, with similar protests occurring in 24 locations across Florida.

“We feel like it’s a takeover and that we are going to be rendered powerless and penniless and we are going to become a satellite of Russia,” said Roze Carr, a Naples resident.

Another protestor expressed concerns over recent events involving President Zelensky and Elon Musk’s influence on the government.

“Very, very concerned with what happened in the Oval Office the other day with President Zelensky and President Trump and we are concerned about Elon Musk really taking too much latitude with our government for an unelected official,” said the protestor.

Carr emphasized the protestors’ determination to continue their efforts.

“We want politicians to know we are not just sitting down and taking it, we are going to be protesting, and this is just the beginning,” said Carr.

The protestors in Naples highlighted their concerns over potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare, as well as ongoing international conflicts.

Despite reaching out, Congressman Donalds has not yet responded to inquiries about the protest.