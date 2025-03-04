Naples residents protest outside Congressman Donalds’ office

WINK News
Crews were on the scene at Fort Myers High School after neighbors reported a fire with visible flames coming from the gym roof.
Izzy Ackley is making waves as a freshman on the Florida Gulf Coast University swim team.
More than 70 men took to the streets of Collier County, wearing purple to stand against domestic violence.
Home prices in Southwest Florida are starting to come down, but experts say it doesn’t mean the real estate bubble is about to burst.
A little pig named “Oink” found himself on an unexpected adventure, landing in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Parents and the school administration at Fort Myers Middle School are concerned about their children’s safety as they navigate streets and ditches to reach school.
Animal Rescue Inc. in LaBelle is facing an uncertain future as it struggles to find a new home for its animals.
Tariffs are raising concerns in our community as new 25% tariffs on nearly all products from Canada and Mexico have taken effect, along with a 20% increase on imports from China.
The Charlotte High boys basketball team is on a quest for victory. This week, they will play in their second consecutive state semifinal.
Racist graffiti has appeared on Marco Island, sparking concern among residents.
A father is on a mission to prevent other parents from experiencing the heartbreak he endured. He is advocating for hands-free driving laws across the country.
Building and maintaining muscle is crucial for more than just physical health. New research suggests that muscle strength can also benefit cognitive health.
Drivers in South Naples need to be extra cautious at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and US-41, which is notorious for red light runners and accidents.
Smoke and haze filled the sky in North Fort Myers as fire crews battled a brush fire.
Protestors gathered in Naples to voice their concerns outside Congressman Byron Donalds’ office just hours before President Trump addressed Congress.
The demonstration was part of the ‘Save Our Democracy’ group, which organized a peaceful protest against what they describe as government overreach.
Approximately 100 people participated in the Naples protest, holding signs and chanting outside the Collier County Courthouse for about two hours.
The gathering was part of a larger movement, with similar protests occurring in 24 locations across Florida.
“We feel like it’s a takeover and that we are going to be rendered powerless and penniless and we are going to become a satellite of Russia,” said Roze Carr, a Naples resident.
Another protestor expressed concerns over recent events involving President Zelensky and Elon Musk’s influence on the government.
“Very, very concerned with what happened in the Oval Office the other day with President Zelensky and President Trump and we are concerned about Elon Musk really taking too much latitude with our government for an unelected official,” said the protestor.
Carr emphasized the protestors’ determination to continue their efforts.
“We want politicians to know we are not just sitting down and taking it, we are going to be protesting, and this is just the beginning,” said Carr.
The protestors in Naples highlighted their concerns over potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare, as well as ongoing international conflicts.
Despite reaching out, Congressman Donalds has not yet responded to inquiries about the protest.