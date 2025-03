Racist graffiti has appeared on Marco Island, sparking concern among residents.

The offensive language was spray-painted in bright orange letters on Butterfield Court, just south of North Collier Boulevard.

A neighbor witnessed the act on camera, capturing two young boys with fishing poles vandalizing the area, but they chose not to share the video.

“I never know of anything bad that happens here on Marco. It seems to be like the nicest place in the world to live,” said an anonymous Marco Island resident.

Residents discovered the vandalism, which included spray paint on a mailbox, a porta-potty and the racial slur prominently displayed on the ground.

“I noticed that my mailbox was spray painted, so I turned around and looked, and I could see that the property next door had spray paint all over it, and it had the N-word printed out very large on the ground, and the port-a-potty was all spray painted,” said the anonymous resident.

The neighbor explained that the incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday when the boys found spray cans on the construction site and decided to vandalize the area.

“This came on his camera at 9:45 p.m., and they obviously found the spray cans on the property and decided that they would just be a little destructive for some reason,” they said.

The use of a racial slur particularly upset the community.

“I just feel my heart is a little sore hurt that they would choose that word and that they would do that in a place where you’re supposed to be enjoying life and having fun,” said the resident. “It makes me sad that a destructive thing like this would happen.”

The resident hopes those responsible will be caught and face consequences.

“I do hope that someone turns them in because they do a lot of times. Kids today don’t have repercussions for the things they do,” they said.

The neighbor reported the incident to the police, who are currently investigating.

WINK News is awaiting a response from law enforcement regarding the investigation.