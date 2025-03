Credit: North Port Police Department

A semi-truck collision on Interstate 75 southbound completely closed all lanes of the highway for hours.

According to North Port Police, the crash was reported at around 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday near mile marker 174 and the Kings Highway interchange.

North Port Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

As of 2 p.m., the highway reopened northbound but remains shut down southbound. Authorities said the road is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time due to damage.

Traffic traveling southbound is being diverted to the Toledo Blade Boulevard exit.

North Port Fire Rescue mentioned that a possible “significant hydraulic oil leak from the crash may extend the closure of I-75.”

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes while authorities work the scene.

FHP said that the first vehicle, containing a crane, was traveling southbound on the outside lane of I-75, approaching the overpass for Berkshire Street at mile marker 174.

The tractor-trailer, hauling a flatbed trailer, was southbound on the outside lane of I-75, approaching the overpass for Berkshire Street at mile marker 174.

The tractor-trailer was operating at a slower rate of speed with hazard lights activated, according to FHP.

The truck containing a crane and the tractor-trailer were on an uphill grade and had a clear line of sight as they approached the overpass.

The vehicle with the crane failed to reduce speed, causing the collision with the rear trailer portion of the tractor-trailer. The vehicle with a crane rotated and overturned onto its side, obstructing all southbound lanes of traffic.

After the collision, another vehicle collided with crash debris.

Injuries were reported; however, according to FHP, none were life-threatening.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.