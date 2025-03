Residents of Alva are voicing concerns over new housing developments, fearing it will mean fewer horses and more houses in their rural community.

Sue Coffman and Amy Gagnon took to the streets of downtown Fort Myers on horseback to express their opposition to a zoning application by Neal Communities to develop nearly 800 acres of land in Alva.

“To show our solidarity in believing that we need places to ride, places to live, places to raise our children in the country, not in concrete cities,” said Coffman. “He’s a big horse. He’s here. No, it takes a lot of property to raise these guys and to feed them.”

Bill Redfern was among the first to speak out against the development during a meeting with Lee County commissioners.

“This development is totally inappropriate to the area. It does not fit in with our lifestyle; this commission has taken it upon itself to totally ignore the community,” said Redfern.

Despite the opposition, commissioners reviewed and approved the application, allowing Neal Communities to build 1,100 homes on 788 acres.

“It’s important to be heard. We want to listen to what you say, but we can’t opine about how we feel about the law,” said Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka. “We have to follow the law, and that’s hard for people to understand.”

Pat Neal, founder of Neal Communities, wants residents, especially those with horses or land nearby, to know their concerns are being considered.

“If you’re driving along North River Road, there’ll be this huge buffer,” said Neal. “I feel that people will not even be aware of the homes because of the setback and the creation of the new native habitat, so we think it’s a win-win for the community, and we’ll work with the neighbors from now until forever.”

Neal mentioned that it will take two to four years before any development begins. Once completed, the population of the area, currently around 3,000 people, is expected to nearly double.