Cape Coral woman wins $2 million from lottery ticket

The Florida Lottery announced that a Cape Coral woman claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing.

Jennifer Gil, 36, of Cape Coral, won the lottery from the drawing on Oct. 22, 2024, at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,223,349.60.

Gil purchased her jackpot-winning Jackpot Triple Play Quick Pick ticket from Fresco Y Mas #389 Liquor, located at 18302 SW 137th Ave. in Miami. 

The retailer received a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The next drawing will be held on Friday, March 7, at 11:15 p.m., and the jackpot is $300,000.

