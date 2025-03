Credit: WINK News.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a school bus crash involving a truck in Lehigh Acres.

The crash was reported to deputies at around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Eisenhower and Grant boulevards.

Both streets have been closed while law enforcement works the scene.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira has been deployed to the scene to gather more information regarding this crash.

LCSO asks motorists to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

The Florida Highway Patrol assumed the investigation from LCSO.

WINK News contacted the Lee County School District regarding the crash.

The Public Information Officer responded with, “Preliminary information indicates students have cuts and bruises with more serious injuries to the driver of the pick-up.”

Lee deputies provided an update on X, saying, “One person was trauma alerted to Gulf Coast Hospital. There were approximately 20 students on board, none of whom were injured.”

