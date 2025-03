Eugene Kleyman, 39 Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of identity theft and making fraudulent transactions of more than $150,000.

Deputies arrested Eugene Kleyman, 39, from Cape Coral after employees at the Fifth Third Bank on Santa Barbara Boulevard alerted them to the fraudulent transaction.

Kleyman allegedly impersonated a customer from Georgia at the location multiple times, presenting a fake driver’s license to make the withdrawal.

During one of Kleyman’s visits, bank employees became suspicious. They contacted the account holder, who told them his identity had been stolen and he had not authorized anybody to withdraw funds from his accounts.

On Tuesday, Kleyman contacted the bank about withdrawing more funds, in which employees set up a 2 p.m. appointment.

After the appointment was set, deputies were called to intercept Kleyman, taking him into custody.

While detained, Kleyman requested a cup of water.

When deputies grabbed the cup from Kleyman, they found a Georgia driver’s license and credit card inside.

The license had Kleyman’s picture and the defrauded account holder’s name and personal information.

Kleyman was arrested and charged with grand theft over $100,000 and identity theft. He has been transported to the Collier County Jail.