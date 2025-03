A measles case has been reported at a Miami-Dade County high school, raising concerns about the potential spread of the disease in Florida.

Dr. Mary Beth Saunders, System Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Lee Health, emphasized the seriousness of the situation.

“If you know one person has measles, and there are 100 people that do not have adequate immunity, over 90% of those people would be at risk for getting measles,” said Saunders.

The decrease in vaccination rates among children since the COVID-19 pandemic is a significant factor, according to Saunders.

“With that decrease in vaccination of younger children, you’re going to see one of the most vulnerable populations be at higher risk for measles,” she said.

People in their late 50s and older might also be more susceptible due to less effective vaccinations in the past.

“There was a period of time when the vaccination for measles wasn’t as effective as later versions, and so those folks may indeed be at greater risk,” said Saunders.

Saunders also mentioned that those with compromised immune systems could be more vulnerable to the virus. However, she reassured that the vaccine remains effective.

“Fortunately for us, measles is an ancient virus that hasn’t changed much. Unlike COVID and influenza,” she said.

Despite the vaccine’s effectiveness, Saunders warned about the high contagion level of measles.

“Understand that. You know, this is a serious concern,” said Saunders.