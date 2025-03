A new piece of legislation, the Tristin Murphy Act, is gaining traction as it moves closer to becoming law.

Named after a Charlotte County man who took his own life while in prison, the act aims to provide necessary support for individuals with mental health issues, potentially diverting them from incarceration.

Cindee Murphy, whose son Tristin Murphy died in prison after being off his medication for a week, shared her heartache and her determination to fight for change.

“I’m going to say it because it hasn’t been said yet,” said Murphy. “But my son, Tristin, after being found guilty of littering and being sentenced to prison, lasted 63 days in the Department of Corrections before he killed himself with a chainsaw. It was horrific, and it’s something that his son, Cody, and we’ll have to live with.”

Murphy had also been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The Tristin Murphy Act, also known as Senate Bill 168, seeks to address what many see as a broken system. It provides a structured approach to offering resources and alternatives to incarceration for those with mental health issues.

“It’s just a broken system, and this provides a road map,” said Jennifer, a senator supporting the bill. “It provides off-ramps. It provides resources instead of incarceration for the mentally ill who find themselves in the criminal justice world.”

Murphy expressed her gratitude in Tallahassee for the recognition of her son.

“I am really so thankful and grateful that you all have recognized Tristin in this way,” said Murphy. “To me, it’s a big apology that things should have been different.”

Tristin Murphy’s crime was littering, an act that led to his imprisonment after he drove his truck into a pond in front of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell played a crucial role in drafting the Tristin Murphy Act.

“There are individuals that still fall through the cracks,” said Sheriff Prummell. “Tristin Murphy was one of them, and he fell through the cracks in my county, something that could have been interpreted as a potential cry for help was treated as a crime. This bill is going to save lives.”

The bill proposes several measures, including a mental health screening within 24 hours to determine if treatment is more appropriate than jail.

It also sets requirements for inmate work assignments and programs following a mental health evaluation, expands training for 911 operators and EMS crews and creates diversion programs for felony offenders with mental health concerns.

“If a lot of the provisions in this bill had been in place, he clearly should have been diverted out of the criminal justice system at several different points,” said Murphy.

The Senate Committee on Criminal Justice has approved the bill, which means it now moves to appropriations.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association has given its endorsement to the Tristin Murphy Act.

If the bill becomes law, it will take effect Oct. 1, 2025.