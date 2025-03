This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

31-year-old Emerson Armstrong spent a year in the Lee County jail and then got probation which he is now accused of violating.

He did time for grand theft auto, burglary and grand theft of a dwelling.

Look for him in North Fort Myers.

Nicole Snyder is wanted for violating community control on burglary, trafficking in stolen property, and providing false information to a pawnbroker.

Detectives say she stole from a neighbor and then pawned the items as her own.

The 39-year-old has a tattoo of a star on her left hand and the word “promise” on her right hand.

Lee County Investigators tell WINK News Rafael Mendoza Ramirez had an ongoing sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

He’s 38 years old. He went into hiding to avoid arrest.

He was last known to be living in Cape Coral and goes by “Primo.”

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.