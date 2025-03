A controversial mural in Naples, known by some as “The Kleenex Box,” is being painted over, following a decision by Collier County commissioners.

The mural, which adorned the side of the Ascent Naples Luxury Apartment building, was completed last year but faced opposition almost immediately.

Collier County commissioners argued that the mural violated local codes and have been advocating for its removal since its completion. The wall, once vibrant with bold floral designs, is now being painted white.

A representative from the Dolbun Company, one of the managing agents for Ascent Luxury Apartments, said they are repainting the mural to comply with Collier County’s requirements.

“The mural itself is probably the least controversial part of the entire building,” said Amanda Jaron, president of the Bayshore Arts District Inc.

Jaron expressed that art is subjective, and the mural, painted in a Florida color palette, was no exception.

“Good art or bad art it’s completely subjective and in this case this mural was painted with a floral pattern in kind of a Florida color pallet,” said Jaron.

The Collier County Commission initially approved the mural before construction began. However, once it was unveiled, officials claimed it did not match their approval and hinted at a possible code enforcement case.

“The contention with the county was that they didn’t follow the process but actually from an artist’s perspective the county is still trying to figure out what this process is,” said Jaron.

In an effort to save the mural, Jaron launched a petition that gained over 900 signatures. Despite these efforts, the decision to remove the mural stands, which are now covered in white paint, restores the wall to its original state.

“Really a sad day for art in Collier County, quite frankly it was a pretty mural and the subject matter was lovely and the colors were modern and the building is modern so I just hope the county follows through and paints a new mural on top,” Jaron said.

Attempts to reach the Collier County commissioners for a statement have been unsuccessful. The artist behind the mural declined to comment on the project.

For more information about the Bayshore Arts District, visit their website.