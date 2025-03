Egg prices have been on the rise due to a shortage linked to bird flu, prompting the federal government to allocate $1 billion for farm safety measures and vaccine research.

At the Von Arx Wildlife Hospital, the bird flu poses a significant threat. The hospital resembles an emergency room from the COVID days, with employees donning gloves, masks, gowns and foot covers, as well as utilizing foot baths.

Lauren Barkley, the hospital manager at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, said they take extra precautions to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The hospital cares for about 4,000 animals annually, many of which are injured.

Barkley’s team goes the extra mile by swabbing for bird flu samples, which are then sent to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation labs for testing.

“It takes about two to three weeks right now,” said Barkley. “Why so long? There’s just a lot of testing. FWC is receiving swabs from all over the state.”

One recent case involved a bald eagle found on the ground, unable to fly.

“There was possibly suspicion that it was HPAI because they should be flying and trying to get away from you,” said Barkley.

The eagle had a fractured wing, but Barkley is still waiting on test results for both birds.

In North Fort Myers, recent eaglet deaths linked to bird flu have raised concerns.

When asked about the risk to humans, Barkley said, “So for the human, risk is very low. However, for birds, there is a high risk.”

She explained that the virus can spread through urates or feces and shared food bowls.

“I would just say, keep an eye on your pets. If you see a dead bird, don’t approach it. Please call Florida Fish and Wildlife to report it,” Barkley said.

Barkley also compared the situation to COVID-19, saying the scientific community is learning as the virus rapidly emerges.

For those buying eggs from local farms or with their own chickens, Barkley recommends thoroughly washing the eggs. If a bird is affected, the virus could potentially be carried on the shell.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is hosting its annual fundraiser, Magic Under the Mangroves, where bird flu will be part of the discussion.