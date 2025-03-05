Neal Communities receives rezoning to build 1,099 homes in Alva

WINK News
As tax season approaches, criminals are working hard to ensure unsuspecting taxpayers lose money.
The Florida Lottery announced that a Cape Coral woman claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing.
Diagnosing and treating cancer is often seen as a science, but sometimes, it also involves an element of art.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of identity theft and making fraudulent transactions of more than $150,000.
Naples Zoo has announced the return of a familiar event: “Wild Encounters,” where people can interact with gopher tortoises.
A semi-truck collision on Interstate 75 southbound completely closed all lanes of the highway for hours.
A convicted sexual predator has been arrested after allegedly being caught living near a playground in Naples.
In some ways it’s difficult to believe that this month marks five years since the COVID-19 pandemic first made its impact felt across the globe.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two people wanted for stealing at a North Fort Myers Walmart.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a school bus crash involving a pickup truck in Lehigh Acres.
The Weather Authority is tracking a windier Wednesday with scattered storms expected throughout the afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
Protestors gathered in Naples to voice their concerns outside Congressman Byron Donalds’ office just hours before President Trump addressed Congress.
Crews responded to the scene of a fire at Fort Myers High School after neighbors reported visible flames coming from the gym’s roof.
An Alva and North Olga land-use change from agricultural to residential, which has been years in the making after being cattle ranchlands for almost a century, took place March 5 with Lee County commissioners approving it unanimously.
Neal Communities, a Lakewood Ranch-based company hired by members of the Cary-Duke-Povia families, legacy owners of the ranchlands, received approval to build 1,099 homes on 305 acres.
Pat Neal, founder of Neal Communities, pledged afterward to work with neighboring property owners. He expected at least two to four years to pass before breaking ground on the project.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.