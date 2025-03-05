WINK News

Watch Now

Neal Communities receives rezoning to build 1,099 homes in Alva

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

An Alva and North Olga land-use change from agricultural to residential, which has been years in the making after being cattle ranchlands for almost a century, took place March 5 with Lee County commissioners approving it unanimously.

Neal Communities, a Lakewood Ranch-based company hired by members of the Cary-Duke-Povia families, legacy owners of the ranchlands, received approval to build 1,099 homes on 305 acres.

Pat Neal, founder of Neal Communities, pledged afterward to work with neighboring property owners. He expected at least two to four years to pass before breaking ground on the project.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.