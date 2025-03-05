New Van Gogh biopsy tool at NCH helps identify cancer

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
As tax season approaches, criminals are working hard to ensure unsuspecting taxpayers lose money.
The Florida Lottery announced that a Cape Coral woman claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing.
Diagnosing and treating cancer is often seen as a science, but sometimes, it also involves an element of art.
An Alva and North Olga land-use change from agricultural to residential, which has been years in the making after being cattle ranchlands for almost a century, took place March 5 with Lee County commissioners approving it unanimously.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of identity theft and making fraudulent transactions of more than $150,000.
Naples Zoo has announced the return of a familiar event: “Wild Encounters,” where people can interact with gopher tortoises.
A semi-truck collision on Interstate 75 southbound completely closed all lanes of the highway for hours.
A convicted sexual predator has been arrested after allegedly being caught living near a playground in Naples.
In some ways it’s difficult to believe that this month marks five years since the COVID-19 pandemic first made its impact felt across the globe.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two people wanted for stealing at a North Fort Myers Walmart.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a school bus crash involving a pickup truck in Lehigh Acres.
The Weather Authority is tracking a windier Wednesday with scattered storms expected throughout the afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
Protestors gathered in Naples to voice their concerns outside Congressman Byron Donalds’ office just hours before President Trump addressed Congress.
Crews responded to the scene of a fire at Fort Myers High School after neighbors reported visible flames coming from the gym’s roof.
Diagnosing and treating cancer is often seen as a science, but sometimes, it also involves an element of art.
NCH became the first in the state to introduce the innovative Van Gogh biopsy tool, which aids in cancer identification.
“It’s a masterpiece in pathology,” said Dr. David Lindner, director of pulmonology and critical care at NCH.
The Van Gogh biopsy tool allows doctors to view cancer in a whole new light.
“It takes this tiny little biopsy, and all of a sudden, this entire screen is that biopsy,” said Lindner.
Dr. Lindner uses this new tool to sample lung tumors, and once the sample is input into the system, the Van Gogh displays cells as brilliant color microphotographs.
“You now can see all these tiny individual cells from your biopsy. It’s taking basically hundreds of these small photos of this tiny little biopsy,” Lindner said.
Using light, the machine assembles cell shapes, sizes and activity onto a heat map.
It looks abstract, but doctors can get the read they need in as little as two minutes.
A speedy and accurate diagnosis reduces patient anxiety, said Suzanne Graziano, oncology nursing director at NCH.
“Everyone’s waiting for a biopsy. If we could receive the results from biopsies quicker instead of waiting a week or two weeks, that helps put the patients, plus their loved ones, at ease as well,” said Graziano.
This technology redraws the biopsy procedure with extreme precision, helping doctors make a cancer assessment and, if needed, quickly transition to treatment.
The Van Gogh system is especially beneficial in suspected cases of lung cancer, which remains the top cause of cancer deaths and is often detected at late stages when there are fewer treatment options.
Anything that speeds diagnosis is a step forward in the fight against cancer.