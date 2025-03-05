New Van Gogh biopsy tool at NCH helps identify cancer

Diagnosing and treating cancer is often seen as a science, but sometimes, it also involves an element of art.

NCH became the first in the state to introduce the innovative Van Gogh biopsy tool, which aids in cancer identification.

“It’s a masterpiece in pathology,” said Dr. David Lindner, director of pulmonology and critical care at NCH.

The Van Gogh biopsy tool allows doctors to view cancer in a whole new light.

“It takes this tiny little biopsy, and all of a sudden, this entire screen is that biopsy,” said Lindner.

Dr. Lindner uses this new tool to sample lung tumors, and once the sample is input into the system, the Van Gogh displays cells as brilliant color microphotographs.

“You now can see all these tiny individual cells from your biopsy. It’s taking basically hundreds of these small photos of this tiny little biopsy,” Lindner said.

Using light, the machine assembles cell shapes, sizes and activity onto a heat map.

It looks abstract, but doctors can get the read they need in as little as two minutes.

A speedy and accurate diagnosis reduces patient anxiety, said Suzanne Graziano, oncology nursing director at NCH.

“Everyone’s waiting for a biopsy. If we could receive the results from biopsies quicker instead of waiting a week or two weeks, that helps put the patients, plus their loved ones, at ease as well,” said Graziano.

This technology redraws the biopsy procedure with extreme precision, helping doctors make a cancer assessment and, if needed, quickly transition to treatment.

The Van Gogh system is especially beneficial in suspected cases of lung cancer, which remains the top cause of cancer deaths and is often detected at late stages when there are fewer treatment options.

Anything that speeds diagnosis is a step forward in the fight against cancer.