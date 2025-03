North Collier Fire Department announced the passing of Jerry Sanford, a man who dedicated his life to serving the community.

Sanford, who was known for his courageous service, passed away on Monday.

Sanford had an illustrious 29-year career with the New York City Fire Department before retiring and moving to Naples, where he continued his work with the North Collier Fire Department.

His colleagues remember him as a man who changed the world and left it better than he found it.

“A hero, a devoted family man, and a steadfast friend,” said Sanford’s colleagues, capturing the essence of his character and the impact he had on both New Yorkers and Floridians.

In a 2021 interview, Sanford shared a memorable story about finding an old helmet at a firehouse in Pelican Bay, immediately recognizing its origin from the South Bronx.

“I had found an old helmet here at a firehouse in Pelican Bay, and I knew immediately… that was June 2000… immediately that it was from the South Bronx,” said Sanford.

Sanford returned to New York on September 10, 2001, with the goal of returning the antique helmet. The next day, the 9/11 attacks occurred.

“I was back at the site six days after the attacks, looking down on West Street. I must’ve been 60 feet in the air standing on top of debris and everything and looking at the firemen that looked like little ants,” said Sanford, recalling the devastation and his efforts in the aftermath of the attacks.

Sanford battled a long-term disease related to his service at the World Trade Center, bravely fighting for 24 years. His obituary reads, “Well done, Jerry, you’re goin’ home.”

In his honor, several visitations will take place next Wednesday and Thursday at Hodges Funeral Home in Naples.