Protect yourself from tax season scams

As tax season approaches, criminals are working hard to ensure unsuspecting taxpayers lose money.
The Florida Lottery announced that a Cape Coral woman claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing.
Diagnosing and treating cancer is often seen as a science, but sometimes, it also involves an element of art.
An Alva and North Olga land-use change from agricultural to residential, which has been years in the making after being cattle ranchlands for almost a century, took place March 5 with Lee County commissioners approving it unanimously.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of identity theft and making fraudulent transactions of more than $150,000.
Naples Zoo has announced the return of a familiar event: “Wild Encounters,” where people can interact with gopher tortoises.
A semi-truck collision on Interstate 75 southbound completely closed all lanes of the highway for hours.
A convicted sexual predator has been arrested after allegedly being caught living near a playground in Naples.
In some ways it’s difficult to believe that this month marks five years since the COVID-19 pandemic first made its impact felt across the globe.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two people wanted for stealing at a North Fort Myers Walmart.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a school bus crash involving a pickup truck in Lehigh Acres.
The Weather Authority is tracking a windier Wednesday with scattered storms expected throughout the afternoon.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
Protestors gathered in Naples to voice their concerns outside Congressman Byron Donalds’ office just hours before President Trump addressed Congress.
Crews responded to the scene of a fire at Fort Myers High School after neighbors reported visible flames coming from the gym’s roof.
Scammers often disguise themselves as the IRS to trick people out of their hard-earned cash.
Carolyn Gamez, a fraud specialist at FineMark National Bank & Trust, deals with these fraudulent schemes daily.
“They’re going to send somebody out and arrest you if you don’t take care of this right away. That’s not how the IRS works at all,” said Gamez.
Gamez explained that scammers impersonate the IRS, using threats and intimidation to convince people they owe money or need to pay a fine.
“They’re impersonating the IRS and trying to use threats or intimidation to get you to believe that you either owe money or you have to pay a fine,” said Gamez.
The IRS will never call, text or email you first. They also won’t demand payment through gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.
“We have a lot of people that might say, I should have known better. I’m an intelligent person. I’m a professional. You tend to just panic, and when people panic, they make decisions that they wouldn’t normally make,” said Gamez.
These criminals don’t just rely on fear—they also prey on hope.
“It could say that you have a refund. It could say that you have a stimulus check,” said Gamez.
Gamez emphasized that the real IRS follows a legal process.
“They don’t use threats and intimidation to get you to do what they need you to do. They have a legal process that they work through. If you owe payments, their first form of contact is typically through the mail,” said Gamez.
If you receive an email claiming to be from the IRS, do not reply, click links or open attachments.
Always check the sender’s domain, as official IRS websites always end in “IRS.gov.” This is the same website you can use to make direct payments to the IRS.