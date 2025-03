The future of gambling in Punta Gorda is stirring up conversations among residents and officials.

While Florida’s strict gambling laws remain in place, rumors of potential gambling venues have emerged in the city, prompting mixed reactions from the community.

Some residents, like Debbie from Punta Gorda, are open to the idea.

“I would be all for it. It’s something else to do,” said Debbie.

Others express concerns about the potential negative impacts.

“I’m just not a gambler, and I just think it leads to trouble,” said one resident.

Bill, visiting Punta Gorda, shared a neutral perspective.

“I have no opinion, one way or another. These people say that it brings crime, but I don’t think that’s proven,” said Bill.

The Punta Gorda City Council recently addressed these rumors during a meeting. Greg Julian, District 2 city council member, acknowledged the swirling rumors about Sunseeker Resort potentially becoming a casino.

“There have been a lot of rumors swirling around about the future of Sunseeker and the potential for it becoming a casino,” said Julian.

The discussion was prompted by a resident’s inquiry about the council’s stance on gambling.

“One of our local residents wrote to the council and asked what our thoughts were about gambling in Punta Gorda, and so that’s how it got on the agenda,” said Julian.

Julian emphasized that state laws currently protect Punta Gorda from allowing gambling, aiming to quell the rumors surrounding Sunseeker.

“We’re protected in Punta Gorda from having gambling because of state laws that exist and I think it was also to reassure people and kind of quell some of the rumors that were spiraling about Sunseeker,” said Julian.

For gambling to become a reality in Punta Gorda, changes would need to occur at the state level. A city spokesperson mentioned that even if a state referendum were to pass, it would require a local referendum in Charlotte County.

Currently, gambling is not being considered within Punta Gorda’s city limits in any capacity.