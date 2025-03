Residents of Alva are grappling with changes as Lee County commissioners approved a significant development project that will transform their rural community.

The decision to build 1,099 new homes on 305 acres has sparked concern among locals, who cherish their town’s tranquil and rural character.

Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka addressed the concerns, emphasizing the legal constraints faced by the commissioners during the decision-making process.

“To be fair, I don’t look at this as a debate. This was a quasi-judicial process, which means it’s a legal hearing for zoning,” said Mulicka. “It’s important to be heard. We want to listen to what you say. But we can’t opine about how we feel about the law. We have to follow the law, and that’s hard for people to understand.”

Many Alva residents voiced their opposition to the development during a recent meeting, even arriving on horseback to symbolize their rural roots.

WINK News set out to understand the laws commissioners had to follow and how the decision was made.

Trevor Baer, owner of Roosters, a local business, shared his thoughts on the impending changes.

“When development comes in, you kind of lose that sense of rural. But again, yeah, the locals are kind of upset about it,” said Baer, who has been running Roosters for seven years.

Baer expressed concerns that the community’s character might change as residents consider moving to other rural areas.

“Maybe heading up to more different rural areas of the state, just to avoid the development,” he said.

Amanda Bodiot, Roosters manager and a 16-year Alva community member shared her mixed feelings about the development.

“I love Alva the way that it is, but I’m here for the whole thing, so I’m not going anywhere,” said Bodiot.

The county explained that commissioners adhered to zoning code laws by considering records from the hearing examiner before approving the development application.

As Alva prepares for these changes, the community is bracing for what might be the beginning of further development.