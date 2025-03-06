Charlotte wrestling ready for state tournament under strong leadership

WINK News
The nation’s oldest and most esteemed shell show is currently taking place on Sanibel.
WINK News anchor Liz Biro had the chance to fly with the Lee County Mosquito Control District to see how they work to battle mosquitoes.
Springtime in Southwest Florida brings not only flowers and sunshine but also a wave of sneezes and sniffles.
WINK Sports Reporter Zach Oliveri sat down with FC Naples head coach Matt Poland to talk about the inaugural season.
During President Donald Trump’s first administration, longtime economic professor Jeremy Siegel received a request to join it as an economic adviser.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced safety efforts in Florida ahead of spring break.
A new cell phone policy was approved as part of the Code of Conduct at the Tuesday Lee County School Board Meeting.
Residents of Lehigh Acres awoke to an unexpected scene as law enforcement flooded their neighborhood near Gunnery Road and 23rd Street Southwest.
With the passing cold front moving through Southwest Florida, St. Matthews House is opening its cold shelters tonight to those needing refuge.
The Cape Coral City Council approved the purchasing and installation of the Tactical Intelligence Analytic Center for the Cape Coral Police Department.
A Cape Coral man has been arrested after allegedly being caught in possession of videos depicting child pornography.
One man in Hendry County is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off ticket in Moore Haven.
Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
A case of Measles has been reported in Florida, provoking fear among Floridians; however, multiple methods may be available to deal with this disease.
For decades, Charlotte High School wrestling has racked up multiple team and individual state championships.
Head Coach Evan Robinson’s leadership is crucial to the Tarpons’ success.
“This has been a storybook kind of program,” Robinson said. “They’ve been in the top five of the state, probably for the last 10 years, so they’re really willing to move forward and their expectations are high for themselves.”
Nine boys and four girls are representing Charlotte in the FHSAA Individual Bracketed Tournament.
“We’re hoping to kind of revenge that a little bit,” Robinson said.
For senior Iyonna Ross, a defending state champ, Robinson’s influence is clear.
“He actually pushed me through my limits too,” Ross said. “He always gives me motivation and keeps trying to push me to get better and win another state title.”
After four years in the program, senior Matthew Schuler is number one in his weight class and credits Robinson with helping the team reach new heights.
“All the effort I put in the past couple years really meant something,” Schuler said. “Every time I step onto the mat, any person I might face, I don’t really think of who they are, I just get after it the same way I would, whether they’re the second ranked kid or the 17th ranked kid.”
Freshman Jake Austin has seen massive growth in just one year with Robinson.
“I feel like he’s made me way better than I have been,” Austin said. “I feel like this is my best year by far.”
As a Charlotte grad himself, Robinson knows how much a state title would mean to these athletes.
“That would be amazing,” Robinson said. “We’ve been in the hunt the last few years. We came in fourth last year, third the year before that, second the year before that, and then we won it in ’21, so these guys are excited.”
It’s all on the line this weekend.
The Tarpons are competing at the state championship tournament in Kissimmee from Thursday through Saturday when a winner will be crowned.