Charlotte wrestling ready for state tournament under strong leadership

For decades, Charlotte High School wrestling has racked up multiple team and individual state championships.

Head Coach Evan Robinson’s leadership is crucial to the Tarpons’ success.

“This has been a storybook kind of program,” Robinson said. “They’ve been in the top five of the state, probably for the last 10 years, so they’re really willing to move forward and their expectations are high for themselves.”

Nine boys and four girls are representing Charlotte in the FHSAA Individual Bracketed Tournament.

Fresh off of a regional title and a state runner-up finish in the dual team wrestling tournament, the Tarpons are fired up.

“We’re hoping to kind of revenge that a little bit,” Robinson said.

For senior Iyonna Ross, a defending state champ, Robinson’s influence is clear.

“He actually pushed me through my limits too,” Ross said. “He always gives me motivation and keeps trying to push me to get better and win another state title.”

After four years in the program, senior Matthew Schuler is number one in his weight class and credits Robinson with helping the team reach new heights.

“All the effort I put in the past couple years really meant something,” Schuler said. “Every time I step onto the mat, any person I might face, I don’t really think of who they are, I just get after it the same way I would, whether they’re the second ranked kid or the 17th ranked kid.”

Freshman Jake Austin has seen massive growth in just one year with Robinson.

“I feel like he’s made me way better than I have been,” Austin said. “I feel like this is my best year by far.”

As a Charlotte grad himself, Robinson knows how much a state title would mean to these athletes.

“That would be amazing,” Robinson said. “We’ve been in the hunt the last few years. We came in fourth last year, third the year before that, second the year before that, and then we won it in ’21, so these guys are excited.”

It’s all on the line this weekend.

The Tarpons are competing at the state championship tournament in Kissimmee from Thursday through Saturday when a winner will be crowned.