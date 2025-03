The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Lehigh Acres home near Gunnery Road and 23rd Street Southwest.

Neighbors woke up Thursday morning to the deputy’s presence, as their neighborhood was flooded with law enforcement.

WINK News Reporter Camila Pereira was deployed onto the scene to gather more information regarding the deputy’s presence.

LCSO responded, saying that deputies were assisting other agencies with the investigation.

Authorities also said this investigation is connected to another scene that occurred in at 3007 24th Street West.

Pereira spoke with neighbors who witnessed the scene unfold. Neighbor Richard Wenck described the scene as unsettling.

“Like about 6 o’clock this morning, it almost sounded like someone was running in the side of my house with a car, and there were explosions,” said Wenck. “I thought someone was trying to steal my air conditioner, plumbing, or something like that.”

Wenck then proceeded to investigate the situation further.

“I threw on some clothes and came out on the front porch. The first thing I saw was a dark van parked in my front yard, and all the roads were blocked off with police cars,” said Wenck. “I couldn’t figure out what was happening while standing in the driveway, so I decided to go back to bed. As soon as I lay down, there were a couple more explosions, and you could hear people talking over the megaphone, but I couldn’t make up what they were saying.”

Wenck said this activity level is unusual in his typically quiet Lehigh Acres neighborhood.

He and other residents are eager to learn more about the unfolding events.

The scene cleared at around 7 a.m. on Thursday; however, WINK News will continue investigating and providing updates whenever available.