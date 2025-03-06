WINK News

Discover rare shells at Sanibel Shell Show

Reporter: Jolena Esperto
The nation’s oldest and most esteemed shell show is currently taking place on Sanibel.

The Sanibel Shell Show began Thursday at the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort, where shell enthusiasts have gathered for years to share their passion.

An estimated 1,000 people are expected to attend the Sanibel Shell Show each day. From shell sellers to exhibits and kids’ crafts, the event offers something for everyone. There is even a “shell-fie” station for those looking to capture memories.

The show features rare shells, unique crafts and fascinating exhibits, including creations like a tiger head, a turtle and wall art made entirely from shells.

If you haven’t visited the shell show yet, it ends on Saturday. It’s a great opportunity to see beautiful shells and meet people with extensive knowledge and love for these natural treasures.

