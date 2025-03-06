Discover rare shells at Sanibel Shell Show

WINK News
WINK News anchor Liz Biro had the chance to fly with the Lee County Mosquito Control District to see how they work to battle mosquitoes.
Fresh off of a regional title and a state runner-up finish in the dual team wrestling tournament, the Tarpons are fired up.
Springtime in Southwest Florida brings not only flowers and sunshine but also a wave of sneezes and sniffles.
WINK Sports Reporter Zach Oliveri sat down with FC Naples head coach Matt Poland to talk about the inaugural season.
During President Donald Trump’s first administration, longtime economic professor Jeremy Siegel received a request to join it as an economic adviser.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced safety efforts in Florida ahead of spring break.
A new cell phone policy was approved as part of the Code of Conduct at the Tuesday Lee County School Board Meeting.
Residents of Lehigh Acres awoke to an unexpected scene as law enforcement flooded their neighborhood near Gunnery Road and 23rd Street Southwest.
With the passing cold front moving through Southwest Florida, St. Matthews House is opening its cold shelters tonight to those needing refuge.
The Cape Coral City Council approved the purchasing and installation of the Tactical Intelligence Analytic Center for the Cape Coral Police Department.
A Cape Coral man has been arrested after allegedly being caught in possession of videos depicting child pornography.
One man in Hendry County is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off ticket in Moore Haven.
Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
A case of Measles has been reported in Florida, provoking fear among Floridians; however, multiple methods may be available to deal with this disease.
The nation’s oldest and most esteemed shell show is currently taking place on Sanibel.
The Sanibel Shell Show began Thursday at the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort, where shell enthusiasts have gathered for years to share their passion.
An estimated 1,000 people are expected to attend the Sanibel Shell Show each day. From shell sellers to exhibits and kids’ crafts, the event offers something for everyone. There is even a “shell-fie” station for those looking to capture memories.
The show features rare shells, unique crafts and fascinating exhibits, including creations like a tiger head, a turtle and wall art made entirely from shells.
If you haven’t visited the shell show yet, it ends on Saturday. It’s a great opportunity to see beautiful shells and meet people with extensive knowledge and love for these natural treasures.