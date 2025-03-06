WINK News

Economist Jeremy Siegel favors Trump tax cuts, not tariffs

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
During President Donald Trump’s first administration, longtime economic professor Jeremy Siegel received a request to join it as an economic adviser.

Siegel declined, and he said he did so because he did not agree with the president’s stance then on boosting tariffs on foreign goods. He disagrees even more with it now.

“I was not as supportive of the tariffs as such a position demanded to be,” Siegel said. “I declined that position. As it turned out, he’s making the tariff threats far bigger than he did in his first term.”

