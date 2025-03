A case of Measles has been reported in Florida, provoking fear among Floridians; however, multiple methods may be available to deal with this disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, cases are on the rise throughout the country, as a reported case at a Miami-Dade school has furthered raised concerns.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said that Vitamin A could alleviate symptoms, as no antiviral or specific treatment is used for the disease.

WINK News spoke with Rosemary Higgins, a Florida Gulf Coast University doctor, regarding the validity of Kennedy’s statement.

Higgins said that while evidence suggests that using a Vitamin A supplement may help with severe cases, measles is best prevented by vaccinations.

“The risks with vaccines are largely very minor. Your child may have a fever or not feel well for a day or two,” said Higgins. “The benefit is to prevent disease or to, if you do catch measles, have a lesser case of them.”

She then said there’s no real treatment for measles other than symptomatic treatment, so rest fluids and treat the fever with things like Tylenol or one of the non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory cases.

Higgins says the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends vaccinations to counteract measles best.

“Generally, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children get vaccinated starting with the first dose at 15 months and then the second dose, the booster dose, right before they enter kindergarten, at age four to six,” said Higgins.

The disease is highly contagious, occurring primarily in unvaccinated or immunocompromised populations.

Even with vaccinations, children and older adults tend to be most at risk of infection.