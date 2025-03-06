Fighting the bite: Soaring high to battle mosquitoes

WINK News
The rain came down on Wednesday, and it won’t be long before mosquitoes start biting.
Lee County is one of the top breeding areas, thanks to its unique ecosystem filled with mangroves. Salt marsh mosquitoes thrive in these areas and on the barrier islands, turning Southwest Floridians into their next meal.
Backyard mosquitoes, which breed in standing water, can also spread disease.
WINK News anchor Liz Biro had the chance to fly with the Lee County Mosquito Control District to see how they work to fight the bite.
Without air conditioning and weather forecasts living in Southwest Florida would be challenging. Without mosquito control, it’d be nearly impossible to live here.
“It is actually the law to treat mosquitoes,” said Jenifer McBride, spokesperson for the Lee County Mosquito Control District. “And that’s for health reasons, as well as for comfort—so we can live here, and tourists can visit.”
McBride said the most critical part of mosquito control is happening right now: aerial surveillance.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is that all we do is chemical spraying,” she said. “It’s the surveillance that makes us smarter about treating mosquitoes.”
Crews track what types of mosquitoes are present, where they are breeding, and in what volume.
“Most often, we’re looking for larvae,” McBride said. “That way, we can treat them before they become biting adults.”
Corry Clark is one of six full-time pilots flying biologists and aerial inspectors over Lee County.
“If there’s a new puddle or standing water somewhere, that’s where they want to go,” Clark said. “They use a dipper—leaning out of the helicopter, they scoop up water and count how many larvae are in each sample.”
The district also sets traps to collect data.
If you see a helicopter flying low in the morning, it’s likely conducting surveillance. In the afternoon, if levels meet the treatment threshold, the district sprays—using less than a shot glass worth of chemicals per acre.
“Why do you fly so low?” Biro asked the control district.
“That’s a great question,” McBride said. “We always say the label on the pesticide is the law. It dictates how low we have to fly to effectively hit our target.”
From May through October, treatments increase.
“There are days we spray for six to eight hours, five to seven days a week,” Clark said. “It gets intense, especially after it rains.”
If you’ve noticed more no-see-ums since Hurricane Ian, you’re not imagining it. The storm washed away vegetation, especially on Sanibel, creating more moist breeding spots.
By law, the district cannot treat no-see-ums, but mosquito treatments can temporarily reduce their numbers for a day or two.
If your neighborhood or backyard feels overrun, you can report it on the Lee County Mosquito Control District’s website by clicking “Request for Service.”
Treatment Map & Schedule
Charlotte County Mosquito and Aquatic Weed Control will provide Gambusia, mosquitofish, free of charge to citizens with ornamental ponds, rain barrels or other areas that hold water for long periods of time.
To receive notifications for treatments in your neighborhood, you can subscribe to Treatment Alert Notifications.
Collier Mosquito Control District
Report mosquitoes
Treatment map
For any questions regarding the mosquito program, please call the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners at 863-993-4800.
863-946-3000
Hendry County Mosquito Control Program – Hendry County contracts with Clarke Environmental.
Hotline: 800-203-6485.