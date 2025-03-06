Managing allergies during peak season

Springtime in Southwest Florida brings not only flowers and sunshine but also a wave of sneezes and sniffles.

Many residents are finding themselves battling runny noses and watery eyes as allergy season kicks into high gear.

Seasonal resident Susie relies on over-the-counter allergy medication to get through the season.

“I’d be sneezing and just itchy. You know, itchy face, itchy eyes,” said Susie.

According to CDC data, one in three adults in the U.S. suffer from seasonal allergies, with flareups common this time of year.

When temperatures rise, plants start blooming, sending pollen everywhere. A gust of wind can carry it hundreds of miles away.

This busy season is triggering more visits for Cape Coral allergist Dr. Elvin Mendez. He explained that many people wonder if their symptoms are due to a cold or allergies.

“With a common cold, you’re going to have nasal symptoms. You’re going to have a runny nose, congestion,” said Mendez. “Once you have certain symptoms like a fever, it’s unlikely it’s going to be an allergy.”

A cold typically clears up in about a week, while allergies can linger for months. Allergies most frequently appear before age 7, but some people develop them later in life.

“For a lot of reasons, including environmental reasons, they can acquire allergies over time, so yes, you’re never too old to have allergies,” said Mendez.

For severe cases, allergy shots remain the standard of care. A newer alternative is a daily dose of an immune medication that exposes patients to small amounts of an allergen.

“There are sublingual forms available with tablets. Unfortunately, those are limited to individual allergens,” said Mendez, noting they only work for specific causes like dust mites and certain grass weeds.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the reliability of the skin prick test for determining allergies. Over time, these tests have become much more precise, and over-the-counter medicines remain a good option for many people.

As spring unfolds, residents continue to weather the allergy storm with a combination of traditional and newer treatments.