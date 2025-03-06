WINK News

One-on-one with FC Naples head coach Matt Poland

Author: Zach Oliveri
FC Naples is set to begin its debut season in the USL League One Saturday night. The club hosts Chattanooga SC Saturday night for its first game.

Head coach and sporting director Matt Poland sat down with WINK Sports Reporter Zach Oliveri to talk about the upcoming inaugural season.

