One-on-one with FC Naples head coach Matt Poland

The nation’s oldest and most esteemed shell show is currently taking place on Sanibel.
WINK News anchor Liz Biro had the chance to fly with the Lee County Mosquito Control District to see how they work to battle mosquitoes.
Fresh off of a regional title and a state runner-up finish in the dual team wrestling tournament, the Tarpons are fired up.
Springtime in Southwest Florida brings not only flowers and sunshine but also a wave of sneezes and sniffles.
WINK Sports Reporter Zach Oliveri sat down with FC Naples head coach Matt Poland to talk about the inaugural season.
During President Donald Trump’s first administration, longtime economic professor Jeremy Siegel received a request to join it as an economic adviser.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced safety efforts in Florida ahead of spring break.
A new cell phone policy was approved as part of the Code of Conduct at the Tuesday Lee County School Board Meeting.
Residents of Lehigh Acres awoke to an unexpected scene as law enforcement flooded their neighborhood near Gunnery Road and 23rd Street Southwest.
With the passing cold front moving through Southwest Florida, St. Matthews House is opening its cold shelters tonight to those needing refuge.
The Cape Coral City Council approved the purchasing and installation of the Tactical Intelligence Analytic Center for the Cape Coral Police Department.
A Cape Coral man has been arrested after allegedly being caught in possession of videos depicting child pornography.
One man in Hendry County is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off ticket in Moore Haven.
Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
A case of Measles has been reported in Florida, provoking fear among Floridians; however, multiple methods may be available to deal with this disease.
FC Naples is set to begin its debut season in the USL League One Saturday night. The club hosts Chattanooga SC Saturday night for its first game.
Head coach and sporting director Matt Poland sat down with WINK Sports Reporter Zach Oliveri to talk about the upcoming inaugural season.