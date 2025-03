Affordable housing is a pressing issue in Southwest Florida, driven by a growing population. The Florida Housing Coalition is working to ensure residents can afford a place to live.

Currently, only one-third of Southwest Florida residents have access to housing and transportation that costs less than 45% of their income. The coalition aims to increase that figure to 80% in the next 15 years.

Rising rents and home prices are making it difficult for families to find affordable housing.

“It’s difficult. It’s not what we expected, and now with the retirement age, I guess we are going to have to work until 70,” said Lissette Melendez, a Lehigh Acres resident.

Melendez and Bernardo Miranda have experienced the rising cost of living firsthand.

“We have our own house now, but we were renting, and we could have a rent like $800, and it was okay and comfortable, and whoever is renting that same place we were, it’s 2,000. Everything has increased,” said Melendez.

In response, the housing coalition launched a pilot project to identify gaps in affordable housing and propose solutions.

Jessica Turner, the partnership manager for the coalition, said they plan to present a five-part plan to policymakers to improve the availability of safe, stable, and affordable housing in the area.

The struggle for affordable housing affects homeowners and seasonal residents alike.

“We really wanted to come here, and we were price-conscious because we want to do it more than one year, and we noticed where we are staying, the inventory has increased because of the recovery from the hurricane, so we are seeing price competitiveness,” said Brad Cornwell, a snowbird in Lee County.

Cornwell and his wife are considering becoming permanent snowbirds but remain budget-conscious.

“That’s one thing we set aside the money for. We knew this was a part of our retirement plan to come down here to Southwest Florida, and we would be fortunate to make that happen,” said Cornwell.

The study by the coalition not only focused on Lee County but also included Collier, Charlotte, and the entire Southwest Florida region.

Turner highlighted a shortfall of housing in the area, stating that over 13,000 units would need to be built annually for the next decade to meet demand.