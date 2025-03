A tense incident unfolded on Sandy Pine Drive in Charlotte County last October when deputies shot and killed a man in his driveway.

“I didn’t want to do that I didn’t want to do that,” a deputy was heard on body camera saying while breaking down in tears.

WINK News was first on the scene, covering the story as it developed.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from Elroy Clarke, who wanted Troy Johnson removed from his property. However, deputies discovered Clarke had a warrant out for his arrest. Clarke was shot and killed after lunging at deputies during attempts to take him into custody.

“It should have never gone that far if he would have just comply, and they have an obligation to take somebody to jail,” said David Thomas, an FGCU criminal justice professor.

Two deputies were placed on leave following the incident. Meanwhile, Johnson was arrested on drug charges after deputies uncovered a marijuana grow operation connected to him on the property.

Johnson, who identified himself as “Emperor Troy Bey” and claims to be a sovereign citizen, has been uncooperative in court proceedings.

“That is their claim to fame, is that they are sovereign citizens, and the United States government has no jurisdiction over,” Thomas explained.

Johnson remains in the Charlotte County Jail, facing several charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and manufacturing marijuana.

“You sit until you cooperate,” Thomas said, highlighting the challenges in dealing with sovereign citizens in the legal system.

The state is still investigating the shooting of Clarke. A neighbor described Clarke as “a good man and a good neighbor.”

“When we’re talking about something as difficult as a police shooting, then you need to just give the powers some time to investigate it and come up with the correct answer,” Thomas said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the deputies involved in the shooting are back on duty after being on paid administrative leave.

In addition, the department has not seen a significant increase in cases involving sovereign citizens.

The investigation at the state level continues as the community awaits answers about the tragic events on Sandy Pine Drive.