Credit: Tim Belizaire

Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.

This week’s edition features the March to a Million Meals resolution, photos of neighbors celebrating pride, and a little piggy missing from home.

Naples Protest Photos

Hours before President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address to Congress, protesters gathered outside of Congressman Byron Donald’s office.

About 100 people gathered for the protest, part of a larger movement of 24 locations across Florida.

The protestors in Naples highlighted their concerns over potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare and ongoing international conflicts.

Cape Pride Photos

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Cape Coral Pride hosted Pride Fest 2025 in downtown Cape Coral last weekend. Orlando drag queen Axel Andrews hosted the event headlined by Trinity Taylor, known for their time on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

On Sunday, a pride brunch was hosted to end the festivities.

Oink

A little pig named “Oink” found himself in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in Estero affectionately refer to the pig as “Oink.” They believe he must have an owner due to his love for belly rubs and social nature.

Anyone who recognizes Oink and wishes to claim him should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Zine Fest Photos

Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Love Your Rebellion hosted Zine Fest, an event that supported local artists at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers on Saturday.

Zines are self-made magazines filled with imagery or writing distributed throughout certain communities without a publisher.

The free event featured vendors, poetry readings, a live DJ, and more.

March to a Million Meals

WINK News viewers provided over 500,000 extra meals for those in need during the March to a Million Meals campaign. The photos above show some of the generosity shown by families in March.