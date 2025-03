A new bill introduced to the Florida Senate aims to create a statewide registry of individuals convicted of animal abuse.

Senate Bill 494 would require the Department of Law Enforcement to maintain a list of people convicted of or pleading guilty to animal cruelty violations.

Only a few places in Florida have such registries, including Lee and Collier counties. Charlotte County, however, does not have one, and local animal advocates are welcoming the idea.

Nancy Shellhammer, a dog lover and member of the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, expressed her support for the registry.

“I think there should be something that can track these people and not let them have another dog. It’s terrible the way they treat them. It’s just terrible,” said Shellhammer.

Shellhammer also believes that those convicted of animal cruelty should face jail time.

“I definitely think so. It should be jail time, and it should be a criminal. It is a criminal act of cruelty, and that’s unforgivable,” she said.

Brian Jones from Charlotte County Animal Control supports the bill, highlighting the benefits of having a statewide registry.

“If somebody you know in Leon County wants to adopt an animal in Charlotte County, they’re going to be able to see that that person may have had some animal cruelty or neglect charges filed against them right now. They’re not able to do that,” said Jones.

The bill would help prevent those with a history of animal abuse from adopting pets, ensuring the safety of animals across Florida.