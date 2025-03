Sun-N-Fun Lagoon in Collier County is ready to make a splash as it reopens after nearly a year and a half of closure.

Spring breakers will be among the first to enjoy the water park, located at North Collier Regional Park off Livingston Road.

James Hanrahan, interim division director for Parks and Recreation for Collier County, explained the extensive repairs that were necessary for the park’s reopening.

“In plain words, I would say you had a beautiful car that had a great paint job, but the engine needed a complete renovation,” said Hanrahan.

The park now boasts several amenities, including a family pool, Pirate Cove, a baby area called the Tadpole Area, four slides, an inner tube slide, a lazy river and a dive well with two diving boards.

However, it wasn’t cheap to bring these attractions back to life.

“We have spent close to $4 million as far as the renovations. There are still more renovations to come. We project between $6 to $8 million complete renovations,” said Hanrahan.

Despite the cost, the 6.1-acre park is deemed worth it, providing various fun-filled activities for visitors. Repairs aren’t fully completed, and after spring break, on March 23, the slides and lazy river will close temporarily.

The rest of the park will remain open on weekends until it fully reopens when school lets out for summer.