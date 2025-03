A Vietnam veteran in Florida is on a mission to provide a home for his fellow veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

Juan Cordero, who was exposed to Agent Orange during his service, is determined to use his land for a greater purpose.

J. Eric Booker, an Army veteran, reflected on his experiences with homelessness.

“I remember being homeless on a Christmas Eve and watching all these families getting together, and I’m sitting there crying in my friend’s truck.”

Another veteran, David Hobley, shared similar struggles.

“Fear, loneliness, hunger, not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring,” Hobley said.

For many veterans, the challenges don’t end when they return home. Instead, they face new battles, often due to physical and mental disabilities.

“I’ve been homeless four times myself, and mostly due to my because I was injured in the military, I’m 100% service-connected,” said Booker.

Cordero, who was drafted to Vietnam at age 21, attributes his prostate cancer to Agent Orange exposure. He aims to change the narrative for veterans.

“Helping people to have a godly life, helping people that are struggling because they’re low income, and I’ll be helping people, especially our veterans with PTSD,” said Cordero.

On his five acres, Cordero is building the Holy Family Village, a nonprofit that assists homeless veterans.

“I turned 81, and only God knows how much more I got left. So if this project comes through, it’s not for my glory, but his glory,” he said.

Cordero is asking for prayers to help him realize his vision. On Saturday, the Cape Coral Atrium will host a fundraising spaghetti dinner.

For more information on Holy Family Village, call 239-989-9310 OR 941-960-0730. You can also visit their website.