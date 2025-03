A brush fire threatened dozens of homes as it burned through 12 acres between Myakka State Forest and the Myakka River in Charlotte County.

The fire is now 100% contained, but hot spots remain, keeping fire crews busy as they work to ensure the safety of nearby homes.

Rod Cook, who has lived in the area for two years, described his experience during the fire.

“I smelt the smoke, of course. I was working out back, came out front, and I saw embers flying,” said Cook.

Fire crews and the forestry unit worked together to extinguish the flames that threatened homes on Thursday. While two homes sustained damage, Cook considers himself fortunate.

“Extremely lucky; could have been a lot worse. Nobody got hurt, didn’t lose any houses. It’s a good thing,” said Cook.

Cook remained vigilant overnight, dealing with smoke in his yard and taking precautions to prevent any further spread.

Another resident, Debbie Clickier, who has lived in the area for 16 years, recounted her experience.

“Very scary. It’s that smell that you cannot get out of your mind at all,” said Clickier.

This was Clickier’s second brush fire, and she remains on edge despite the containment.

“Things just went so fast you couldn’t see anything. You could not see the neighbor’s house from all the smoke,” said Clickier.

Residents are advised that smoke plumes are normal and expected over the next few days. However, if areas begin to glow or turn orange, it is crucial to call 911 immediately.