Credit: WINK News

The Fort Myers Police Department is on the scene searching for a driver who fled from a hit-and-run crash in downtown Fort Myers.

Police gathered at the intersection of Fowler and Second streets early Friday, where they began their search for the missing driver and passenger.

The street lights at the intersection are out due to the crash.

Police will remain on the scene while Fort Myers crews work to repair the broken street lights.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira is on the scene to gather more information.

Upon arrival, she spoke with a Fort Myers Police Sergent, who said the female passenger was located and detained. She was then escorted back to her home and not placed under arrest.

FMPD said that no road closures will occur due to the crash.

The driver has not yet been located by police.

