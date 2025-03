Young people are increasingly being diagnosed with colorectal cancer at ages younger than standard screening recommendations, raising major concerns among doctors.

Colorectal cancer cases in teenagers aged 15 to 19 increased by 333% between 1999 and 2020, according to WINK News Health and Medical Reporter Amy Oshier.

Across the board, diagnoses in individuals under 45 are spiking.

Lee Health gastroenterologist Dr. Sameen Khalid expressed concern about this trend.

“I get this question asked a lot when I see younger patients, and I find polyps in them; that’s the most important question they ask me: ‘What can I do to prevent this from happening?'” said Khalid.

While the trend is alarming, overall numbers aren’t high enough to change screening guidelines. Potential causes for the increase include environmental factors.

“Diet that is rich in red meat, processed foods, it has been shown to increase the risk of colorectal cancer. Tobacco, smoking puts an individual at a higher risk. Similarly, certain GI conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, which include Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, put younger patients at a higher risk,” said Khalid.

To kick off Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society is promoting a new risk assessment tool called CancerRisk360. This online survey generates a personalized report in 5 to 10 minutes, covering family history, health issues and lifestyle factors.

“It encourages people to take proactive steps—whether that means modifying lifestyle habits or speaking with a doctor about screening options,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society.

“So that they can have a better outcome and get treated early,” added Khalid, emphasizing the importance of early detection.

The Cancer Society also reports that colorectal cancer is the top cancer killer in men under 50 and the second leading cause in women of the same age group.