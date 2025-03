Q: Did the gas station at the corner of Everglades and Oil Well ever get approved? If it did, do you know what station is being built? Did the gas station at Oil Well and Hawthorn by the new Publix get final approval and, if it did, is it still a Circle K? Any more information about other tenants that might occupy the area by Hawthorn and Oil Well besides Publix, 5/3 bank and the apartments would also be greatly appreciated. Thanks again for all your knowledge about what is being built in Collier County! – Scott Bohm, Golden Gate Estates

A: New gas stations planned along Oil Well Road in Golden Gate Estates have not been formally proposed yet, but preliminary plans show that a couple of them are being considered for new development projects.

In January, 7-Eleven purchased three residential lots on the northwest corner of Oil Well and Everglades Boulevard, Collier County property records show, but the Texas-based company has yet to file documents to rezone the property for commercial use or to propose a site development plan for a convenience store and gas pumps there. At one point, a conceptual plan showed that Circle K had planned a 5,200-square-foot store, gas pumps, a 4,490-square-foot, 125-foot tunnel car wash and a stormwater pond, but those plans were cancelled. While the property has been acquired by 7-Eleven, Circle K is looking to land about 1.5 miles west at an outparcel at the Shoppes at Orange Blossom.

